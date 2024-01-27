Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed work to install a ramp on the footpath linking the B4313 Northfield Road to Belmore Gardens in Narberth.

This ramp will be replacing the current stepped access. It means that the relevant footpath will be closed to all forms of traffic – pedestrian and vehicular – for around nine weeks.

The closure is the public footpath linking the Class II B4313 Northfield Road to Belmore Gardens in Narberth from a point near Narberth Health Centre, north to a point near number 20 Belmore Gardens.

The closure will be put in place on Monday, January 29 and will last for nine weeks or until work is completed.

During this period, exempted vehicles will be allowed access but other than this, all forms of vehicular and non-vehicular traffic will be prohibited.