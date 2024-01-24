The Welsh patron saint of lovers, St Dwynwen, is celebrated in Wales every year on January 25.

If you are looking for something to do with that special someone this St Dwynwen's Day, why not take them on a romantic walk in one of the many scenic locations Wales has to offer.

To help provide you with some inspiration, National Trust Cymru has come up with a guide to some of the most romantic locations for a walk with your loved one.

From circular walks with panoramic vistas, to sunset strolls along dramatic coastline, the list has somewhere for everyone to go.

What will you be doing this St Dwynwen's Day? (Image: National Trust Images/Arnhel de Serra)

The most romantic walks in Wales for St Dwynwen's Day

For more information of any of the walks below visit the National Trust Cymru website.

South Wales

Dyffryn Gardens, Cardiff

Dyffryn Gardens, on the outskirts of Cardiff, provides the perfect spot for a date providing you and your loved one a "peaceful oasis" to walk through hand in hand.

National Trust Cymru said: "Walk hand in hand to explore the intimate garden rooms, arboretum, and sweeping formal lawns where the first snowdrops are starting to appear.

"Wander through the tropical glasshouse home to exotic flowering plants transporting you to faraway places."

Rhosili, Gower

If you are looking for a "picture-perfect" beach to take your loved one to this St Dwynwen's Day, Rhosili on the Gower Peninsula is for you.

National Trust Cymru said: "What could be more romantic than a walking hand in hand along a picture-perfect beach.

"There is a wheelchair accessible walk along the cliff top to the Old Coastguard Lookout for you to linger with your loved one and enjoy the best views of Rhosili’s dramatic coastline and one of the longest beach in Wales, the ultimate place for a selfie with your sweetheart."

If you're looking for a picture-perfect beach to visit, look no further than Rhosili Bay. (Image: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey)

Pembrokeshire

Stackpole Estate, Pembrokeshire

National Trust Cymru said: "Spend precious together-time at Stackpole lakes in Pembrokeshire.

"Take a loved one on a romantic walk through Bosherston Lily Ponds to see the picturesque sky reflected in calm waters.

"Head on to Broad Haven South beach to meander along the coastline. If you time it right, take a sunset stroll along the sand at this romantic coastal gem."

Mid-Wales

Llanerchaeron, Ceredigion

Llanerchaeron, set in the Welsh countryside, is described by the National Trust as a "romantic and dreamy woodlands" and are enclosed to help create your "own bubble of tranquility".

It adds: "If you and your loved one have a shared passion for nature, choose one of the waymarked routes to take a stroll with your sweetheart looking out for wildlife by the river Aeron running alongside the path."

Powis Castle and Garden, Welshpool

It wouldn't be a list of Welsh walks without including a castle on it and Powis Catsle is the ultimate setting for a "fairytale" date according to National Trust Cymru.

The Natonal Trust said: "Wales is famous for its castles, and Powis Castle set high on a rock overlooking its world-famous garden terraces is the perfect setting for a fairytale romance.

"Take your date on a idyllic walk among the formal herbaceous borders and lead statues, just like something from a period drama.

"You’ll find secluded benches hidden in the great arches of box hedge to cosy up with a loved one on a wintry day.

Powis Castle has been described as the perfect place for fairytale romance by National Trust Cymru. (Image: National Trust Images/Charlotte Ebrey)

North Wales

Beddgelert, Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park

Beddgelert, located in the heart of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, is the "perfect nature filled escape" for you to take your date on the most romantic day on the Welsh calendar.

National Park Cymru said: "The circular walk starts at the kissing gate by the river and follows a path to the famous grave and memorial of Gelert, a much-loved folktale of Prince Llywelyn's faithful hound.

"There are benches to stop and take in the mountain views together and listen to the peaceful sound of the river."

Bodnant Garden, Conwy

The "world-class" Bodnant Gardens is the perfect place to woo that special someone this St Dwynwen's Day, according to National Trust Cymru.

It said: "Follow your heart under the twisted trunks of the Laburnum Arch and intimate corners of the colourful and fragrant Winter Garden.

"There is a step free and wheelchair-friendly route to enjoy the most romantic panoramic vistas on the Terraces with benches to take in the dramatic mountain views."

Will you be going on a romantic walk this St Dwynwen's Day? (Image: National Trust Images/Lolo Penri)

Erddig, Wrexham

Erddig in Wrexham is a special place for sweethearts with its own unique love story.

National Trust Cymru explains: "You’ll find old romance at Erddig, walking in the footsteps of servant sweethearts Lucy Hitchman and Ernest Jones, who worked at Erddig just before the First World War.

"They fell in love and took strolls around the park together on their afternoons off.

"There are benches throughout the garden to cosy up and enjoy the low winter sun creating tall silhouettes from the Poplar trees and bathing the pleached limes in an orange glow."