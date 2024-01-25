The Bus Stop building in Narberth Town Moor’s lower car park, is currently having its facelift completed.

It got underway last year, when Narberth and Whitland Rotary took the lead on refurbishing the interior for its users, who include the Narberth detachment of the Army Cadets, an embroidery class and a yoga group.

Recently it was realised that three very high steps and no handrails made access to the building difficult for those of limited mobility.

So Rotarian and local architect Ken Morgan enlisted the help of two local companies, and the result is now taking shape.

The path is taking shape. (Image: Narberth & Whitland Rotary)

Plant hire and groundworks contractor Hywel Griffiths employed his workforce – including civil engineer Ed Walker - to provide shuttering for the first phase level concrete access path.

His men - in bitterly cold weather and a snow flurry - laid ready-mix concrete provided free of charge by Ian Harries and his two daughters Amy and Charlotte of A&C Aggregates Ltd.

A &C Aggregates' ready-mixed concrete pours into place. (Image: Narberth & Whitland Rotary)

The next phase will be to shape and fit sloping side shutters to retain the next load of concrete. This will then allow wheelchair users and persons of impaired mobility to enter the building easily and safely.

Last year, A40 sub contractors CR Civil Engineering laid a new drainage system to the building and a new kitchen was fitted with the help of local businesses.

The two toilets received a major overhaul with new hygienic wall surfaces fitted, new appliances and hot and cold water fittings supplied free of charge by NMG Heating Ltd.

When all the work is complete, Bus Stop trustee and Narberth Town Councillor Sue Rees plans to invite all the Rotarians and their helpful suppliers to an open evening to thank everyone who has supplied their time or materials to this good cause.