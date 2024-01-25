The defendants were charged with speeding and driving with a faulty tyre.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MARGARET COOMBES, 58, of Catalina Avenue in Pembroke Dock, was caught driving with a faulty tyre.

Coombes was alleged to have been driving a Renault Clio on Essex Road in Pembroke Dock on June 24 where the ply or cord was exposed on the front offside tyre.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

She was fined £440, was ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 in costs, and had three points put on her licence.

SYLWESTER SZWAB, 51, of Wentworth Close in Hubberston, was clocked doing 49mph in a BMW on the 30mph B4327 Dale Road in Haverfordwest on July 3.

Szwab pleaded guilty, and was fined £353 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

He was told to pay £90 in costs and a £141 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

ANWEN THOMAS, 61, of Glandy Cross, near Clynderwen, was caught driving at 39mph on the 30mph Colby Road in Burry Port on June 23.

Thomas pleaded guilty, and had three points put on her licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

She was fined £61, and must pay £90 in costs and a £24 surcharge.

JULIE JENNINGS, 44, of Clynderwen, was clocked doing 42mph on the 30mph A487 at Simpson Cross on June 22.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Jennings was fined £440 and must pay a £176 surcharge and £90 in costs. She received four penalty points.

JILL GREENFIELD, 54, of Birchcliffe Road in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, was caught doing 35mph on the A487 at Newport – a 30mph limit – on June 26.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £70 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Greenfield must also pay a £28 surcharge and had three points added to her licence.