Robert Thottimpuri submitted an application to Carmarthenshire County Council for a second static caravan on land at Cwm Curyll, Brook, Laugharne, to accommodate visiting family and friends.

Mr Thottimpuri stated that he has a large extended family and family and friends like to visit the ‘home in a cul-de-sac of hills with views of the sea and the pleasant sounds of the stream and birds’ and they have found it difficult to accommodate them.

There is currently a static caravan at a size of 32ft by 10ft which is used by visiting family and friends. The application was for a second caravan at a size of 26ft by 10ft in between the house and the garage.

He also stated that the extra caravan would not affect parking as five cars can be parked freely on the property’s parking spaces as well as a garage for a car and a driveway that can have a car parked on it, with a total of six to eight parking spaces.

Some local residents objected to the application, stating that originally the property was a one-bedroom property and an extension has been built, with the objections being related to the overuse of the property with the static caravans and overcrowding as well as extra use on amenities in the local area. This includes emergency services access due to the narrow roads and also the beauty of the area. They also highlighted a reduction in privacy due to the large volume of visitors which would only increase with a second caravan.

On January 15, the council refused the application for the caravan for three reasons. The first reason is that the appearance and design of the additional caravan to be used is considered to be ‘at odds with the rural character and appearance of the area and small scale of the existing property’ and that this was contrary to Policies GP1 (sustainability and high quality design) and GP6 (extensions) of the Carmarthenshire LDP.

The council also refused the plans due to the loss of more space within the curtilage of the property which would not be subordinate to the size, type and character of the existing home and lead to overdevelopment of the site contrary to the above policies.

The third reason is that the caravan would be put next to the adopted highway which is narrow and has a lack of passing places and turning areas, which could led to conflict with road users and could reduce visibility from the existing garage and driveway. The council also stated the application did not demonstrate that there was sufficient parking provision to serve the existing home and caravan as well as the proposed new caravan, putting the application contrary to the above policies as well as the TR3 (highways in developments – design considerations) of the LDP.