Each of these five defendants were charged with speeding.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NINA HUTCHINGS, 52, of South Parade in Tenby, was clocked doing 92mph on the 70mph A40 near the Nantyci Showground, Carmarthen, on June 28.

Hutchins pleaded guilty, and was hit with four points on her licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

She was also told to pay a fine of £70 and a surcharge of £28.

MATTHEW HERRIOTT-JONES, 26, of West Court in Haverfordwest, was clocked driving a BMW at 44mph on the 30mph B4327 Dale Road in the town.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £292 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Herriott-Jones was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £116. He was hit with four penalty points.

RACHEL JONES, 22, of Capel Bangor, near Aberystwyth, was driving a BMW at 39mph through a 30mph limit in Freystrop - just outside Haverfordwest – on July 1.

Jones pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay a £40 fine at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

She was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

CLINT WIEGOLD, 47, of Alexander Court in Caerphilly, was driving a Ford Transit at 38mph on the B4313 at Rosebush on June 30. The speed limit was 30mph.

Wiegold pleaded guilty and was fined £70 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23, and was ordered to pay a £28 surcharge.

He also received three points on his licence.

HARRY DAVIES, 22, of New Road in Hook, was doing 35mph in a Mercedes on the 30mph Clarbeston Road in Haverfordwest on June 30.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £70 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

Davies was also ordered to pay a £28 surcharge and had three points added to his licence.