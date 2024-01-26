Eurfyl Davies applied to Carmarthenshire County Council for a Certificate of Lawfulness for an Existing Use or Development in relation to two mobile homes in Cwmbach, Whitland, which are being used by himself and his son and his family as their homes.

Mr Davies said that the one mobile home has been in place for more than 13 years, with the second having been in place for almost 13 years.

The application for the certificate states that both are being used for residential purposes and that if the application was not approved, then he, his son and grandchildren will be homeless.

In the application, Mr Davies highlighted that the use began more than 10 years before the date of the application, that the use/building works/activity in breach of condition began more than 10 years before the date of the application and that the building works were substantially completed more than four years before the date of the application.

However, the application provides no information other than the above, and on January 15, the council refused the application for the certificate citing the fact that the supporting information did not provide enough evidence to demonstrate that – on the balance of probability – the mobile homes had indeed been in place for 10 or more years.