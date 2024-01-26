The five men and women were charged with driving without insurance, speeding and driving while unsupervised and without L plates while holding a provisional licence.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

NATHAN NICOLAYSON, 31, of Maes Y Neuadd in Cilgerran, was accused of speeding on the same stretch of road twice in May and June last year.

Nicolayson was alleged to have been doing 51mph on the A484 at Llechryd on May 26, and 44mph on the same stretch of road on June 22.

The speed limit is 30mph.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court, the case was adjourned. Nicolayson will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on February 12.

TIMARA PEASLEY, 26, of Denham Way in Camber, Surrey, was accused of driving a Seat Ibiza without insurance on the A478 between Kilgetty and Pentlepoir on May 3.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

The case was back before the court on January 23, where it was adjourned until February 9 at Brighton Magistrates' Court as the court is closer to the defendant’s home address.

PAUL SMITH, 36, of Cormorant Close in Haverfordwest, was alleged to have been driving a Seat Leon while unsupervised and without displaying L plates while holding a provisional licence.

It is alleged the offence took place between St Brides and the B4327 on July 4.

Smith pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

The case was adjourned until February 20.

IAN SHARP, 65, of Nelson Avenue in Hakin, is alleged to have been driving without insurance.

Sharp was accused of driving an uninsured Ford Focus on the A4139 Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock on June 26.

At a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 23, the case was adjourned until February 6.

JOSHUA GILES, 34, of Feidr Gongol in Fishguard, is accused of speeding in a Skoda in Newport.

Giles was alleged to have been doing 35mph on the 30mph A487 at Newport on June 26.

He has been charged with speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have committed an offence.

The case was adjourned on January 23 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court until March 11, when it will be heard before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.