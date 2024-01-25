Paul Roberts, of Gerald Road in Haverfordwest, was taken by police to Bro Cerwyn at St Brynach Day Hospital in Withybush on June 30. But after long delays, he left and tried to steal a packet of chicken and a chicken sandwich from Lidl on Perrot's Road before being arrested.

His solicitor, Michael Kelleher, told Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court that his client “was waiting for the crisis team and there was an extremely long waiting time” when he decided to leave.

“He wasn’t thinking straight,” Mr Kelleher said.

Roberts’ bag was searched after the attempted theft from Lidl and he was found to have a small amount of diazepam along with a dog lead that he had stolen from B&M in Haverfordwest.

Roberts, 44, pleaded guilty to attempted theft and possession of a Class C controlled drug. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.