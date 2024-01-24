Whooping cough (pertussis), the NHS explains, is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes.

It spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems, especially in infants under one year of age.

Rapid rise in whooping cough cases in Wales

So far in January 2024, there have already been 135 reported cases of whooping cough in Wales, according to BBC News.

This is extremely high when you consider there were only 200 cases recorded throughout the whole of 2023.

Experts in Wales are encouraging all pregnant women and parents of babies and young children to ensure that they have had their Pertussis (Whooping Cough) vaccinations as cases in Wales show rapid increase in recent weeks.



Public Health Wales

These current levels, Public Health Wales (PHW) said, have not been seen since 2012 and 2015.

But they explained whooping cough cases come in waves and there is usually an increased infection rate every three to four years.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Consultant Epidemiologist and Head of Public Health Wales’ Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme, added: “We typically see high rates of whooping cough peaking every three to four years, and with rates supressed during the lock downs of the pandemic we are naturally seeing a resurgence this year.

“Whooping cough is highly contagious and is spread by breathing in small droplets in the air from other people’s coughs and sneezes.

"Babies under six months old are at most risk. It can be very serious and lead to pneumonia and permanent brain damage.

"Young babies with whooping cough are at risk of dying from the disease."

Whooping cough cases in Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire and Flintshire are said to be among the worst spots in Wales for whooping cough cases, according to BBC News.

There were 53 cases reported last week with 12 of them coming from Pembrokeshire and eight in Flintshire.

Rhondda Cynon Taf, in south Wales, saw the next most reported cases with six.

There were 12 other counties to report cases last week across Wales.

Only Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Monmouthshire have had no reported whooping cough cases so far in 2024.

Health experts encourage all eligible people to get whooping cough vaccination

Public health experts in Wales are encouraging all pregnant women and parents of babies and young children to ensure that they have had their Pertussis (whooping cough) vaccinations as cases in Wales continue to rise.

Public health experts are encouraging everyone eligible to get a Pertussis (whooping cough) vaccination. (Image: Getty Images)

Dr Johnson said: "The protection you receive from the pertussis vaccine in pregnancy passes on to your unborn baby and protects the baby in the first few weeks of their life, until they receive their first routine immunisation when they are two months old.

"The vaccine also protects you from getting whooping cough and lowers the risk of you passing it on to your baby.

“We would urge all pregnant women and parents of babies and young children to ensure they take up their offer of vaccination when given, or to ask their GP, midwife or health visitor if they believe they may not have had it.”

Who is eligible for whooping cough vaccination in Wales?





According to the Public Health Wales website the pertussis vaccine is offered to all pregnant women from 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Women who did not receive this vaccine during their pregnancy can still receive it in the two months following birth.

The pertussis vaccination is also offered to all babies as part of the NHS routine childhood vaccination schedule.

Whooping cough symptoms

The first signs of whooping cough, according to the NHS website, are similar to a cold with symptoms including a runny nose and sore throat.

After about a week symptoms will then develop and may include:

Coughing bouts that last for a few minutes (they are worse at night)

A "whoop" sound – a gasp for breath between coughs (young babies and some adults may not "whoop")

Difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey (young infants)

Bring up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit

Become very red in the face (more common in adults)

The cough can last for several weeks or months.

See the symptoms of whooping cough to look out for. (Image: Getty Images)

Babies under six months old with whooping cough have an increased chance of having problems such as:

Dehydration

Breathing difficulties

Pneumonia

Seizures (fits)

Whooping cough is less severe in older children and adults, the NHS added, but the coughing from the illness can cause:

Sore ribs

Hernia

Middle ear infections

Pee leaking out when you cough (urinary incontinence)

For more information on whooping cough visit your local GP or visit the NHS or Public Health Wales website.