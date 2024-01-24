At least four fire appliances are in attendance outside the seafront Royal Lion Hotel.

The scene this evening at the junction of Tenby's White Lion Street and High Street. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

It is understood that smoke has been seen coming from the building, and firefighters have entered the property wearing breathing apparatus.

Firefighters have taken hoses into the hotel, (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The High Street was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon to enable water main repairs to take place.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed Powys Police have been contacted for further information.

We will bring you more on this story as it develops.



