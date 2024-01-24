Firefighters are currently at the scene of an incident centered on a hotel in Tenby's High Street.
At least four fire appliances are in attendance outside the seafront Royal Lion Hotel.
It is understood that smoke has been seen coming from the building, and firefighters have entered the property wearing breathing apparatus.
The High Street was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon to enable water main repairs to take place.
The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Dyfed Powys Police have been contacted for further information.
We will bring you more on this story as it develops.
