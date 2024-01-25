THE last week has produced some interesting weather, with snow days and storms across Pembrokeshire.

These weather events have provided some great photo opportunities and the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been making the most of the opportunities to capture some great photos.

They have sent dozens of pictures of snow, stormy seas, beaches and the sky as well as landmarks like Pembroke Castle and animals including robins and wood mice.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Sheep in the snow.Sheep in the snow. (Image: Shamus Nolan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Rainbow over Haverfordwest.Rainbow over Haverfordwest. (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves during Storm Isha.Waves during Storm Isha. (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sky over Goodwick.Sky over Goodwick. (Image: Erika Hicks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle.Pembroke Castle. (Image: Guy Candler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Swanlake Bay.Swanlake Bay. (Image: Ben Skinner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Wood mouse.Wood mouse. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

