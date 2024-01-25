These weather events have provided some great photo opportunities and the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been making the most of the opportunities to capture some great photos.

They have sent dozens of pictures of snow, stormy seas, beaches and the sky as well as landmarks like Pembroke Castle and animals including robins and wood mice.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Sheep in the snow. (Image: Shamus Nolan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Rainbow over Haverfordwest. (Image: Bobbi Barnard (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Waves during Storm Isha. (Image: Nigel Flower (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Sky over Goodwick. (Image: Erika Hicks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Pembroke Castle. (Image: Guy Candler (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Swanlake Bay. (Image: Ben Skinner (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Wood mouse. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

