THE last week has produced some interesting weather, with snow days and storms across Pembrokeshire.
These weather events have provided some great photo opportunities and the Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been making the most of the opportunities to capture some great photos.
They have sent dozens of pictures of snow, stormy seas, beaches and the sky as well as landmarks like Pembroke Castle and animals including robins and wood mice.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
