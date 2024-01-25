A DRIVER has admitted seriously injuring a woman in a crash on the A40 between Slebech and Canaston Bridge.
Maria Bufton, 45, of Hill View in Leominster, Herefordshire, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on January 23 charged with causing serious injury by driving by careless or inconsiderate driving.
The charge related to a crash on the A40 involving Bufton’s Audi TT on August 31, 2022. The victim, Jean Fitzgerald, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The case had been adjourned for the preparation of a medical report, after concerns had been raised by the defence that the defendant may have suffered “a mental episode” at the time of the offence.
“She was unable to proffer any explanation for what had happened,” said Ian Bridge, defending.
“She doesn’t have a condition which was behind this collision. It remains an unexplained collision.”
Bufton pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by driving by careless or inconsiderate driving.
Mr Bridge said the defendant apologised for any pain or suffering caused by the collision.
Judge Catherine Richards ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report, and granted Bufton bail.
The defendant will be sentenced on February 16.
