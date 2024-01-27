12 members of the Torch Youth Theatre will be performing a piece of work called Replica at the theatre.

Replica was created by director and musician Titas Halder and focuses on how rumours imbed themselves into society and choices that people are forced to make when a rumour is a little too close to the truth.

Replica is directed by Tim Howe – Torch’s senior manager youth and community – and assistant director Ceri Ashe.

Ceri said: “It’s exciting to be back working at the Torch on an amazing production with these brilliant youth theatre members. The story follows a young person called Sam. The characters at the heart of the story believe Sam has changed; that they have become a replica…

“It’s an incredible privilege to be on the journey with the young people and Tim. I feel like I’m learning so much from all of them, and we are really lucky to have such fantastic things happening right here in Pembrokeshire.

“I urge you to come along and see what all the fuss is about – you won’t be disappointed.”

Tim added: “It’s just terrific that the Youth Theatre members can work on such a great production. Not only will they have the opportunity of performing in front of their home crowd here in Milford Haven, but they’ll also be touring to mid Wales with a different audience, a new stage and atmosphere. It really is offering them a wonderful theatrical experience, and we know it will make them lifelong memories.”

The performance is supported by the National Theatre Connections Programme. Connections is the National Theatre’s annual youth theatre festival that has been running for almost 30 years and it is the first time the Torch has participated in the programme.

Tim said: “We are delighted that our oldest members will be part of this fantastic programme, which has an extraordinary history of championing the talent of young people from across the UK. Annually, it commissions new plays for young people to perform and brings together some of the UK’s most exciting writers with the theatre-makers of tomorrow. This year, it will work with nearly 270 youth companies from every corner of the UK, and the Torch is delighted to be representing the incredible youth of Pembrokeshire.”

Replica will be performed at the Torch Theatre on February 22, 23 (both at 7.30pm) and 24 (7pm) and will then visit Aberystwyth Arts Centre in April.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for full time students, unemployed, disabled, children and over 65s. The performance is suitable for those aged 12 and over and tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.