Richard and Brogan Scarfe denied the offences, relating to animals being kept on land at the Ridgeway in Lamphey between January 25, 2022, and April 19 last year.

Defence barrister Alycia Carpanini previously told the court that Brogan Scarfe, 24, of Woodbine Terrace in Pembroke, “denies that the animals were suffering”.

Ms Carpanini said that a vet visited the farm the day before the animals were seized and said there were “no issues”.

Richard Scarfe, 42, of Park Street in Pembroke Dock, previously told the court that he was not the one caring for the animals as he had been banned from keeping animals.

The pair had been due to face a trial on February 12.

However, Swansea Crown Court heard there had been delays in the instruction of a defence expert and issues with the legal aid funding application.

The court was told that the expert’s report would not be ready for “two to three months”.

“Costs continue to be incurred,” said prosecutor Christian Jowett. “The costs of housing, caring for and treating these animals.

“These costs will be sought in full.”

Judge Huw Rees vacated the trial date. The case will return to court for a pre-trial review on February 9 where a new trial date will be set.

Both defendants were re-admitted to bail.