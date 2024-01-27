Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board – has given £35,000 from donations to the Hywel Dda arts & health team for a two-year programme of creative activities for staff across the health board’s three counties: Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The programme – which has just finished an initial pilot phase - showed how arts can play an important role in improving staff wellbeing and retention, which then has a positive effect on patient care. The programme empowers staff to take part in and benefit from a range of creative activities, promoting a healthy culture of taking breaks and self care.

Kathryn Lambert, the arts health coordinator, said: “We believe that the creative activity provision has already contributed to a culture change across the health board, in which staff are being encouraged to bring their whole selves to work.

“Our incredible NHS workforce faces many challenges on a daily basis. The two-year programme will enable even more staff across the health board to benefit from creative activity, enhancing their wellbeing, morale and coping skills.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”