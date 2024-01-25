Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners, meeting on January 31, are recommended to approve the scheme, submitted by an unnamed applicant through Bristol-based agent Pegasus Planning Group Ltd, for two four-bedroom detached dwellings at “a particularly large plot” at Mountain Ash Cottage, Sandy Hill Road.

This application has been reported to the Development Management Committee at committee chair Dr Madeleine Havard’s request, as Saundersfoot Community Council has objected to the application, contrary to an officer recommendation for approval.

The site current has planning permission for two new dwellings, with the demolition of a single property; the new scheme proposing to retain that property, adding two additional dwellings.

Affordable Housing provision is proposed as an off-site contribution, to the tune of £140,360, and a signed unilateral undertaking to secure this has been received, a report for members states.

It adds that the design and scheme as a whole is considered acceptable, and the proposal is recommended for approval.

Seven letters of objection to the plans have been received, raising concerns which include visual intrusion, overdevelopment, and the danger of setting a precedent for allowing dwellings to be built in the gardens.

Saundersfoot Community Council considers the proposed development is potentially overpowering to neighbouring properties, neighbours will have their amenities greatly affected in a negative way and the proposed dwellings will cause major overdevelopment of the site, and does not support the application.

The community council had asked the national park to arrange a site visit following public concerns.

The park was unable to do this, but has advised the council that, if members wished to visit the site, they were able to contact the applicant’s agent to arrange access.

The report for members, recommending conditional approval, concludes: “The proposed development is considered acceptable in terms of the principle of the proposed new dwellings and will not have a detrimental impact on the character of the surrounding area or the residential amenity of any neighbouring properties in accordance with the policies of the Local Development Plan.”