Preseli Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MS Samuel Kurtz both attended The Farmers’ Union of Wales’ farmhouse breakfast.

The farmhouse breakfast is an annual event that sees the farming community come together to enjoy each other’s company and a breakfast made from locally sourced ingredients, with funds being raised for a chosen charity.

Mr Davies said: “On a freezing Friday morning, the breakfast warmed me up and started the day off well. The company, as always, was welcoming and it was great to see many familiar faces. “Pembrokeshire has a proud agricultural tradition, and it is good to see local produce being enjoyed by so many guests. The FUW do a great job in promoting the farming industry and supporting our farmers and I am grateful once again for them arranging today’s event.”

Mr Kurtz added: “The FUW farmhouse breakfast is one of the highlights of my year. It’s great to enjoy the company of local farming friends whilst tucking into a locally sourced breakfast all while raising money for an important charity.

“With so much uncertainty facing the agricultural industry, an opportunity to ‘chew the cud’ with local farmers is always helpful. A special thank you to the whole Pembrokeshire FUW team for putting on another successful event.”

This year, FUW president Ian Rickman chose the Wales Air Ambulance Charity as his charity of the year. The breakfast raised more than £1,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.