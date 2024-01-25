Multiple crews from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at the Royal Lion Hotel on High Street at 5.01pm.

The building had been evacuated before the firefighters arrived, and the crews entered the hotel using breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.

They left the scene at 6.36pm.

The fire appliances were outside the hotel since around 5pm. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A fire service spokesperson said: “At 5.01pm on Wednesday, January 24, crews from Tenby, Pembroke Dock, Narberth, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Tumble stations were called to reports of a fire at a Hotel in High Street Tenby.

“A five-storey property consisting of one basement with four floors above ground. 16 people all fit and well, and out before arrival of fire service.

“A total of six set of breathing apparatus were used as well as three thermal imaging cameras and three hose reel jets.

“Natural ventilation carried out by opening doors and windows.

“Crews left the scene at 6.36pm.”

Firefighters were called to the Royal Lion Hotel in Tenby. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police were called by MAWW Fire Service at just after 5.30pm on January 24 regarding a fire at the Royal Lion Hotel in Tenby.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management.”

There had been disruption earlier in the day as High Street was closed to traffic to enable water main repairs to take place.

A spokesperson for Dwr Cymru told the Western Telegraph on Wednesday afternoon: "Our crews are currently onsite repairing a burst main on High Street, Tenby, and are working to get water supplies back to normal this evening.

“We would like to thank everyone for bearing with us.”