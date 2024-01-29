Kristine Julia Arndt, 42, known as Kiki to her loved ones, was born in Ireland and was a religious nun, coroners officer PC James Lang told the hearing.

She had been living in Nine Wells near Solva since 2022 and was planning to move in February 2023.

On February 10 last year she had arranged to meet her landlady for a coffee at 9am.

She was not there and her landlady tried to call her with no answer. The landlady saw a letter outside the house addressed to herself.

She went into the house and opened the letter which thanked her for her kindness and said sorry that she ‘could not do it any more’. There was also a map showing the location of a tent.

Ms Arndt’s landlady rang emergency services and the tent was located in a nearby field.

Police, paramedics and fire fighters attended the scene and found her inside the tent. Unfortunately they could not revive her and life was pronounced extinct at 11.06am.

Two letters were found addressed to Ms Arndt’s mother and sister stating that it was her intention to end her life.

A postmortem conducted by Dr Petya Nadeva at West Wales General Hospital concluded that Ms Arndt had died from gas asphyxiation.

Deputy Pembrokeshire Coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide, noting that the letters and the map showed that there were deliberate and intentional steps taken by Ms Arndt to end her own life.

He extended his sympathy to her family and loved ones.

