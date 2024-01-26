This is just one of number of changes being considered by the government as they look to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Welsh road.

The Welsh Government is looking at a safety strategy called Road Safety in Wales which is currently out for consultation.

The 12-week consultation began back in November 2023 and will run up until January 31, 2024.

You can see the consultation and fill out the online questionnaire via the Welsh Government website here.

It's not too late to have your say on road safety. The @WelshGovernment wants to hear your views, to understand your priorities and how to make roads safer for all.

The consultation can be found on the Welsh Government’s website and runs until 31 January. https://t.co/TKCfqqcziX — Road Safety Wales (@RoadSafetyWales) January 3, 2024

The Welsh Government said: "We consider deaths and serious injuries on our roads to be morally unacceptable, and so we are committed to eliminating them (this is called “Vision Zero”), and we feel everyone should do their part in working towards that commitment.

"This means a new, more proactive approach to road safety that aims to eliminate risks where possible and make our communities safer, healthier, and more sustainable places.

"We will do everything we can and encourage our partners to make safety improvements to the road network, encourage the use of safe speed limits depending on the type and function of the road, encourage behaviour change, influence vehicle safety and an effective post-crash response by emergency services and meaningful victim support."

Public Health Wales backs changes under new road safety strategy

Public Health Wales has voiced it support for change on Welsh roads supporting a number of changes that are reportedly being considered by the government under the new strategy.

They have backed the introduction of Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) which they said "would save lives in the UK".

A GDL system is designed to help new drivers of motor vehicles gain experience and skills gradually over time in low-risk environments.

The new system could include measures like a period when newly qualified drivers under the age of 25 are not permitted to give lifts to other young people or drive late at night.

New measures could be considered that would see newly qualified drivers under the age of 25 unable to drive late at night. (Image: Getty Images)

Public Health Wales has said there are a number of other measures that should be considered including night time driving restrictions and a drink drive limit of 20mg per 100ml of blood.

It has also recommended pedestrian crossing wait times should be cut and the time allowed to cross extended, while a social marketing campaign should be undertaken to improve the public's understanding of who pays for the roads as well as who has priority while on the road.

Public Health Wales has also proposed changes to cycling infrastructure on Welsh roads.

Consultant in Environmental Public Health at Public Health Wales, Dr Sarah Jones, said: “Historically, our road network has been built with the prioritisation of private motor vehicle users in mind, but it is becoming increasingly clear that this is not an approach that is fit for the future.

"A modal shift is required to encourage more people to use transport options such as walking, cycling, or public transport, as an alternative to the car.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Only then can Wales hope to develop a road system that supports decarbonisation efforts that will reduce air pollution and address the climate emergency, as well as inequalities in access.

“A road safety strategy is a public health strategy, and all elements of the new strategy should be explicitly considered in terms of how they may be expected to protect, improve or harm health.

"To this end, Public Health Wales recommends public health specialists are involved in the development of the road safety strategy from the outset.”