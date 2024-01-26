Hywel Dda Health Charities, the NHS charity serving Withybush Hospital, received £1,500 from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme to spend on special Cancer Cloud Kits to help children and young people affected by a parent with cancer.

Tesco customers chose the charity by dropping the Tesco blue token they received at checkout into its voting box as they leave the store.

The Cancer Cloud Kits contain an age-appropriate set of tools designed to explain what cancer is, the treatments given and the side-effects they may cause.

They also provide tools to help improve communication within the family, practical tools to help manage changes in the family’s routine, and tools that explore the emotional impact a cancer diagnosis brings.

The kits are for the whole family to use and benefit from.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Receiving the top grant from Tesco was such a boost for the charity and we cannot thank the Tesco shoppers at Haverfordwest enough for voting for us.

“Research shows that children with a parent diagnosed with cancer are at risk of developing emotional problems such as anxiety and sadness.

“The kits will be a helpful guide for children and their families as they navigate their way through a difficult time.”

Hywel Dda Health Charities is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board. For more than 10 years, the charity has been making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of patients, service users and staff.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “It is so lovely knowing that we have been able to support Hywel Dda Charities as they support the children in west Wales who may need it the most.

“Living with a parent who has been diagnosed with cancer can take a very big toll on the children and, as important as it is for the parents to receive all the treatment and support, they need, we are more than honoured to support the children along this journey.”

Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme was created to help schools and children’s groups provide equipment for healthy activities or nutritious food and healthy activities, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, to support young people’s physical health and mental well-being.

The grants scheme awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people with grants up to £1,500 available.

Every three months the grant scheme will support 1,350 schools with £1.35million worth of funding in 675 communities across the UK.

Schools or organisations wanting to apply for funding can visit tescoplc.com/strongerstarts.