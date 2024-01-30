The VC Gallery was set up in Haverfordwest in 2013 by Barry John MBE with the aim of supporting veterans transition back in to civilian life.

Since then, the charity has grown and now offers daily art activities for both veterans and the wider community. These sessions encourage people to try art, giving them the opportunity to develop as artists or as facilitators.

The VC Gallery launched a ‘Fantasy World’ project at its Pembroke Dock site, which promotes creativity, inclusion, and personal development through art for people with learning disabilities.

The project sees those taking part create pieces of art based on their fantasy world ideas, with the help of a team of people with learning disabilities themselves and an art facilitator.

As part of the National Lottery’s Awards for All scheme, the charity has been awarded a grant to support its Fantasy World project.

“We’re delighted that the National Lottery have recognized our work in this way,” said Mr John.

“Now, thanks to the funding we will be able to press on with our third learning disability specific project based in Pembroke Dock, bringing organisations and our members together via an art project.

VC Gallery founder Barry John. (Image: VC Gallery)

“This is important because it gives individuals with learning disabilities a chance to express themselves through art in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.

“It will also allow individuals with Learning disabilities to manage the project themselves, encouraging the values set out in the West Wales Learning Disability charter.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The funding will be instrumental in implementing a multifaceted arts initiative tailored specifically to address the unique needs and talents of individuals with learning disabilities.

“The VC Gallery expresses its gratitude to the National Lottery for recognizing the importance of supporting initiatives that empower and uplift individuals with learning disabilities.

“This funding will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those involved in the project, fostering a sense of belonging, achievement, and personal growth.”

The project runs every Tuesday from 9.30am to 3.30pm at The VC Gallery on Britannia Road in Pembroke Dock.

The charity’s other daily activities – for veterans and the wider community – run at both the Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest hubs, Monday to Friday from 11am to 4pm. Anyone is welcome to pop in.

For more information about The VC Gallery and the funded arts project, visit: thevcgallery.com