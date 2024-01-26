A MAN found with a Stanley Knife, pliers, gloves and a balaclava has admitted assaulting a woman and  causing criminal damage at a hotel.

Michael Harper, 22, of Freemans View in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing three charges.

Harper was charged with common assault against a woman in Johnston on January 22.

  • For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also accused of damaging blinds and a wall at Windsor Hotel on Church Road in Johnston, also on that date.

The defendant faced a third charge of going equipped for theft – also in Johnston on January 22 – after being caught with a Stanley Knife, pliers, a screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava.

He pleaded guilty to each of the three charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He was granted bail, and will return to court in Haverfordwest on February 13.