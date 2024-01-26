Michael Harper, 22, of Freemans View in Merlin’s Bridge, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing three charges.

Harper was charged with common assault against a woman in Johnston on January 22.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also accused of damaging blinds and a wall at Windsor Hotel on Church Road in Johnston, also on that date.

The defendant faced a third charge of going equipped for theft – also in Johnston on January 22 – after being caught with a Stanley Knife, pliers, a screwdriver, gloves and a balaclava.

He pleaded guilty to each of the three charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He was granted bail, and will return to court in Haverfordwest on February 13.