We have more than 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and are working through the alphabet. This week the letter is D.

We received dozens pictures of various things relating to the letter D including ducks, dogs, dinosaurs, diggers and dams. Here are just some of our favourites.

Dinosaurs. (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Duck. (Image: Lucy Weston (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Ducklings. (Image: Erika Hicks (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dozing dog. (Image: Catherine Collins (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Digger. (Image: Cynthia Jennings (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Dam. (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

