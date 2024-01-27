The performers at Cilgerran Players are once again offering an entirely original version of a traditional pantomime, putting on Jack and the Beanstalk next month.
Set in rural west Wales and the fantastical Land Beyond the Clouds, the show is billed as ‘a pantomimical play for children and grown-ups’ and is rich in comic inventiveness and eccentric characters.
The latter include Teresina Tatti, former opera singer and forever a diva, Sir Basil Blunderbuss, lecherous squire, and his equally lecherous son Bertie, a cow called Buttercup, Merlina the good wizard and sundry thieving, and talking, jackdaws. As usual, local children and teenagers are well represented in the cast.
Performances are at Cilgerran Village Hall at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 8, Tickets cost at £8 and £5, for under 13s, and will also include substantial refreshments. Tickets are available from Cilgerran Siop y Pentre and Pendre Garage. For further information, ring 01239 615909.
