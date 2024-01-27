Ruby Wax will be joining the Big Retreat Festival’s top notch line up this May.

She joins musical sensations Lucy Spraggan and The Feeling, style icon and DJ Gok Wan, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberley Wyatt, Love Island’s Dr. Alex George, neuroscientist and writer Baroness Susan Greenfield, television presenter Gail Porter, longevity doctor and bio hacking expert Dr Alka Patel, award-winning life coach Simon Ong, menopause specialist Kate Rowe-Ham, the one and only Mr Motivator and wellbeing guru Madeleine Shaw.

Ruby Wax is known for her candid take on mental health issues and has been an instrumental figure in breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness.

The celebrated comedian, author and mental health advocate will bring her unique brand of humour and insight to the much-anticipated adventure and wellbeing festival.

Her inclusion its programme is a great boost to its commitment to well-being, self-care and open conversations around mental health.

The Big Retreat festival is designed to nourish the mind, body and soul. Set in the breath-taking Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, festival-goers can expect a weekend filled with inspiring talks, fitness and yoga classes, arts and craft, wild swimming and wood fired saunas, delicious food, and, of course, outstanding musical performances.

It takes place from May 24-27 this year.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Ruby Wax to our incredible line-up of performers and speakers," said Amber Lort-Phillips, the festival’s co-founder.

"Ruby's passion for mental wellness aligns perfectly with The festival's ethos. Her presence will no doubt be a highlight and truly memorable."

With a line-up that celebrates talent, diversity and the pursuit of holistic health, this year's festival is sure to be an unforgettable event.

For more information about The Big Retreat Festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.thebigretreatfestival.com