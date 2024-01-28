Point, which provides opportunities for youngsters living in north Pembrokeshire, was given the money by local history group Ein Hanes and the town’s theatre, Theatr Gwaun, after both organsiations held a fundraising talk at the theatre in December.

Zoe Davies, who runs Point, said the donation will be a huge boost for the hot meal provision for youngsters at the Old Printworks, Parc-y-Shwt, after school and on a Saturday.

Mrs Davies said: “Because of the increase in the cost of living it was clear that some of those who turned up at the centre weren’t able to pay. Although we would heavily subside meals to 25p we were finding that some of the young people didn’t have the 25p so we made the meals free for everyone.

“A £5 donation will help pay for a meal for 25 young people – it’s a tangible thing.

“That’s how the donation came about, they heard about our appeal and then both Ein Hanes and Theatre Gwaun, even though they are charities themselves, decided to give all of the donations from their talk on Christmas Past and Present to us. We are so grateful.”

Point is now appealing for further donations to help keep the free meal provision going, and for funding to provide activities for youngsters in the area on weekends and in the holidays.

Mrs Davies explained: “What we are finding with the cost of living crisis is that some families are either too poor to take children to activities or time poor because they are working, so they don’t have the time to take them out. “

Tom Latter from Ein Hanes and Sarah Lewis from Theatr Gwaun said they were pleased to support young people in the area. Anyone wanting to make a donation to Point can do so through their website, www.pointypt.org.uk, phoning on 01348 875467 or emailing enquiries@pointypt.org.uk