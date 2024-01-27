In an application before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee meeting of January 31, Trewern Farms Ltd seeks permission for an agricultural workshop and equipment store at Trewern, Velindre, north Pembrokeshire.

A report for planners says the application “is part of a wider complex of buildings which are the subject of a current planning enforcement appeal”.

Trewern Farm is operated as a zero grazing style dairy farm with 950 cows, and 304 hectares located on two separate parcels of land, one at Trewern with the remainder being at Penpedwast, adjacent to Castell Henllys, the report says.

“Trewern Farm has expanded significantly over recent years with many of the buildings and structures on site having been erected without the prior benefit of planning permission. A slurry lagoon, silage clamps and 10 of the newer agricultural buildings are now lawful as certificates of lawfulness were granted for these.

“However, there are three outstanding agricultural buildings which are not lawful, and an enforcement notice was served in May 2018 requiring their removal.

“This notice was appealed in November 2019 and is currently being held in abeyance by the Planning Inspectorate, initially for an Environmental Statement to be submitted, but latterly due to delays at Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) and with Natural Resources Wales.

“One of the unauthorised buildings which had been described as a foot trimming area and workshop, and a feed and mineral store in a 2015 application is now described within this application as being a storage and maintenance building with which it is not intended to increase the size of the herd.”

The application is recommended for approval despite concerns raised by Nevern Community Council: “Nevern community councillors are disheartened to see retrospective plans for another shed as they are still waiting the outcome of inquiries from the Welsh Office.

“There are excavation works ongoing on the other side of the lane so councillors are also concerned that there will probably be further retrospective planning.

“As these plans are not up to date, they do not give a true picture of the layout of the buildings. Councillors request up-to-date plans. Councillors therefore object to this retrospective planning application.”

Agent Harries Planning Design Management, in a supporting statement, says Trewern Farm has expanded incrementally over the years “in line with the needs of the farming enterprise,” stressing it would be used for equipment storage and as a workshop rather than for extra cattle.

The officer report for members concludes: “The design and siting of the building is considered acceptable. Subject to a condition ensuring the building cannot be used for livestock, to ensure no potential ammonia impacts on the special area of conservation, the proposal is considered acceptable and to meet relevant local and national planning policy requirements”.