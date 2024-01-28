The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven will be hosting a number of free activities over the half term period including Zumba for all the family, a Welsh language family drama activity and a crafting activity which relates to the Three Little Pigs.

The events will be free thanks to the National lottery Community Fund, which is a boost for families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. These events are part of the regular A Warm Space events that the theatre has been running – which will continue until the end of March.

Tim Howe, the Torch’s senior manager youth and community, said: “Every member of the family is welcome to attend. Get moving and grooving with our fabulous Zumba sessions or take part in some Welsh language drama activity.

“There is also an arts and crafts session as part of The Three Little Pigs production ere at the Torch on Saturday 17 February at 1pm and 3pm where families can get arty before buying tickets to see the show and have an oink-tastic time!”

The half term activities are:

Family Zumba with Marcela: Monday, February 12 at 11am, Wednesday, February 14 at 11.30am and Friday, February 16 at 11am.

Gweithgaredd Drama Cymraeg i’r Teulu/Welsh Language Family Drama Activity: Friday, January 16 (time to be confirmed).

Crafting activity related to Three Little Pigs in the company of a theatre designer: Saturday, February 17, 1pm to 4pm. Although the events are free, places should be booked in advance by visiting www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.