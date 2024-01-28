Small World Theatre, Cardigan, was appointed in December by Pembrokeshire County Council to co-create new town trails with the communities of Fishguard and Goodwick.

The project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund financed by the UK Government under the Levelling Up Programme.

The theatre’s team were delighted with the turnout at the first meeting in Fishguard Town Hall on Saturday, January 20, and thanked residents, businesses, and organisations for their imaginative and inspiring ideas.

“Many people added their ideas to large sheets of paper prompted by questions, and suggested sites for the proposed artworks on a giant, hand drawn map,” said director of Small World Theatre Ann Shrosbree.

“It was a fun day and we thoroughly enjoyed meeting everyone. This is the start of a creative process and we’re delighted with the response so far.”

The aim of this funding is to encourage vibrant town centres and increase footfall to support shops and local businesses. With two co-creation sessions coming up, Small World hopes to reach as many local people as possible.

The public is invited to have their say and join the final ideas sharing session on Saturday, February 3 from 10am - 12pm midday in the Phoenix Community Centre, Goodwick.

There follows an afternoon session for people and youth groups to contribute their ideas at Point’s Pop Works centre from 3.30pm - 5.30pm.

Further details can be found on Small World Theatre's website, or by contacting Sam Vicary, communications manager on 01239 615 952.