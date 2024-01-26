Emergency services were called to the collision on the A487 between Pelcomb Bridge and Haverfordwest just after 1pm yesterday, Thursday, January 25th.

The road was closed between Simpsons Cross and Pelcomb Bridge while police, paramedics and fire crews from Haverfordwest and Milford Haven responded to the incident. It reopened shortly after 4pm.

Police said that one person was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a road traffic collision on the A487 between Pelcomb Bridge and Haverfordwest just after 1pm on January 25th,” said a force spokesperson.

“The collision involved a motorbike and a car.

”One person was conveyed to hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service for treatment. Their injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

“The road reopened at just after 4pm.”

Fire crews used one trauma bag and helped with casualty care. Leaving the scene shortly before 2pm.

“At 1.09pm on Thursday, January 25, the Haverfordwest and Milford Haven crews were called to an incident at Pelcomb Bridge, Haverfordwest,” said a fire service spokesperson.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one motorcycle and one private motor vehicle. Crew members assisted with casualty care and utilised one trauma bag.

“Crews left the scene at 1.54pm.”