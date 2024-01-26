Brian Anderson, 39, of Coppins Park in Pentlepoir, appeared at Swansea Crown Court accused of causing serious injury by inconsiderate driving.

It was alleged that Anderson seriously injured a man on the A487 Main Street in Solva on May 18.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 9.30am on Thursday, May 18 following reports of an incident involving a Volkswagen Caddy van, a parked car, and a pedestrian who was walking along the A487.

The victim in the case was airlifted to hospital as a result of the crash.

Anderson was also accused of drug driving, as he was alleged to have had benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – in his system at the time of the crash.

He pleaded guilty both offences.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Anderson was granted bail, and will be sentenced on February 16.