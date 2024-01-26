One of the UK's top independent restaurant commentators, SquareMeal, has released its annual list showcasing the top 100 restaurants in the country.

The list is based on the restaurant experts' in-house critics as well as thousands of diner votes.

SquareMeal's 'UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024' list is a chance for them to "shout about the best-of-the-best" and celebrate the "incredible chefs and hospitality teams out there going above and beyond to give their diners top-class experiences".

SquareMeal said: "We say it every year, but this year truly must have presented the highest calibre of restaurants yet.

"Whittling down the UK’s burgeoning dining scene into just 100 top spots was an excruciating job that took months of planning and deliberation by both our team, and you, our readers.

"Despite incredibly tough economic circumstances, our homegrown hospitality professionals have overcome it all and managed to deliver top-class experiences for diners, with flair, ingenuity and individuality."

It added: "When we say this list is months in the making, we really mean it.

"We take huge care and pride in making sure only the very best in the industry find a place on the list, and have eaten at hundreds of restaurants over the past 12 months to whittle down the winners."

Pine in Northumberland was revealed as the best restaurant in the UK by SquareMeal.

This 'UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024' list included places from all over the country including the likes of Cornwall, Edinburgh and North Yorkshire.

There were five Welsh restaurants to make the list including Annwn in Narbeth, Pembrokeshire.

You can see the full 'UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024' by SquareMeal here.

Annwn named among the best restaurants in the UK

Annwn - located in Narbeth, Pembrokeshire - was revealed as the 40th best restaurant in the UK on the list.

Describing the Narbeth-based restaurant, SquareMeal said: "Having only opened in 2021, Annwn’s chef patron Matt Powell said at the time that he hoped his little restaurant would be punching above its weight in the culinary world before long.

"Mere months later, it seems his dream has been realised, with the Welsh foodie destination drawing a whole slew of critical acclaim, plus diners from all over the UK who come in search of Powell’s unique style.

"A truly unique dining experience, Annwn champions not only seasonality and sustainability, but aims to celebrate the wonder around us through smaller, well thought out details.

"The team is passionate about foraging and will happily take guests with them to discover the bounty of Wales’ seascapes and countryside.

"The underlying ethos of Annwn is that everything we need already surrounds us, but that we’ve just forgotten how to look for it. Powell hopes to correct this.

"Come dinnertime, much of what makes it onto the menu has been found within walking distance of the door, with ingredients like kelp, chanterelles and sea lettuce all featuring.

"It’s a tasting menu format here, with bread and snacks served before nine flawless courses of bright, bold ingredients, with plenty of components you may not have heard of.

"Favourites from the auturm feast includes Saltmarsh lamb shoulder braised in Cleddau honey with sea buckthorn emulsification, sea radish and scurvy grass, and slow cooked duck egg yolk with preserved chanterelles, oxalis and summer cep sauce. Finished with chocolate cockle shells with sea buckthorn gel, this is an unforgettable journey through the best of Wales' bounty.

"Diners can book multiple experiences at Annwn, from dining to foraging or both!"

Annwn boats a 5 star rating on Tripadvisor from 27 reviews with guests describing their experience at the Narbeth restaurant as "heaven", "a visual and gustatory feast" and "Pembrokeshire perfection".

All the restaurants in Wales named among the best in the UK

There were five restaurants in Wales to make the best in the UK list released by SquareMeal.

Five Welsh restaurants were among the top 100 best in the UK. (Image: Tripsadvisor)

These restaurants (and their rankings) were:

Ynyshir - Machynlleth, Powys (2nd)

The Jackdaw - Conwy (24th)

Gwen - Machynlleth, Powys (36th)

Annwn - Narbeth, Pembrokeshire (40th)

Home at Penarth - Penarth, Cardiff (51st)

For more information on Annwn or any of the other restaurants to make the list visit the SquareMeal website.

Or to book a table at Annwn visit the restaurant's website.