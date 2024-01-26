Bishop Dorrien Davies will be consecrated as Bishop at Bangor Cathedral – the seat of the Archbishop – at 1.45pm on January 27.

He will then be enthroned as the 130th Bishop of St Davids at St Davids Cathedral a week later on February 3.

His diocese covers the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

Bishop Davies was formerly the Archdeacon of Carmarthen and at one time vicar of St Dogmaels.

Born in Abergwili in 1964 and a native Welsh-speaker, Dorrien trained for ministry at St Michael’s College, Llandaff, and was ordained priest in 1989.

He served his curacy in Llanelli before being appointed Vicar of Llanfihangel Ystrad Aeron in Ceredigion.

During that time, Dorrien studied for a degree at the University of Wales, College of Lampeter, graduating in 1995.

He was appointed Vicar of St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, in 1999 and served there for 11 years.

In 2007, he was made a Canon of St Davids Cathedral and in 2010, he moved to St Davids as Canon Residentiary. In 2017 Dorrien was appointed Archdeacon of Carmarthen and priest-in-charge of St Clears.

Dorrien is married to Rosie and has two sons, Morgan and Lewis. His hobbies include reading and painting.

His election followed the retirement at the end of July of Joanna Penberthy, who served as Bishop of St Davids from 2017.

Archbishop of Wales, Andy John, said of the new Bishop on his election: "His experience of this place and his deep wisdom and his skills will all be deployed in both leading the diocese forward and bringing it together in faith, hope and love. I know in his care this diocese will, as St David himself bid us, be joyful, will do the small things and will keep the faith.”

In an emotional response, Venerable Dorrien Davies said: "Thank you all so much for your love and support because it means a great deal to me. I look forward to leading this diocese to things wonderful and new."

You can watch the consecration on www.youtube.com/@cadeirlandeiniolsantsaintd9228, the Bangor Cathedral YouTube Channel. The livestream graphic will display as the latest video.