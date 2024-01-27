Rhys Griffiths, 31, of Jenkins Close in Merlin’s Bridge, will face a trial after pleading not guilty to the offence at Swansea Crown Court.

Griffiths was accused of dangerous driving while behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra on St Issells Avenue in Haverfordwest on February 22 last year.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

“He fully accepts his manoeuvre was careless and would plead guilty to that today if it was acceptable,” defence barrister James Hartson said.

Griffiths, who works as a long-distance lorry driver, was bailed, and will return to court for trial on May 8.