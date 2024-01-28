Ogi – the full fibre broadband ISP – will have more agents available to help with any queries, concerns or problems and these agents will be available from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on weekends. The support will be available in English and Welsh.

There are also more self-help tools available to customers with pages to help guide customers through a range of topics including connecting set-top boxes, billing queries and setting up digital voice services.

Alongside this, the company is moving into its third year and is offering refreshed speed and prices from £15 per month.

Greg Hay, customer operations director at Ogi, said: “We’re all living increasingly busy lives and when we need support doesn’t always fit into the traditional 9-5.

“The internet is a vital utility, and accessing support when it isn’t working as expected is critical – especially in the most rural areas we serve. Moving to a new seven-day service has long been an ambition at Ogi, and I’m delighted to see it finally launch.

“I hope the new hours, and online self-help tools will help boost the experience – helping our customers access support how and when they need it most.”

Ogi has more than 10,000 customers signed up to receive its full fibre coverage and has installed a number of connections in Wales’ most rural settings including around Haverfordwest, Johnston, Milford Haven, Neyland, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock and Tenby. The network is monitored 24/7 by Ogi’s engineering team who will be working closely with the customer care team to improve communication with customers should an outage happen.

For more information about Ogi and to see the self-help guides, visit www.ogi.wales/help.