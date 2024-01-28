Looking out over upper reaches of The Gann Estuary this exciting opportunity with an old farmhouse and barns is set in an idyllic wildlife haven just 1.5 miles from the popular village of St Ishmaels and about ten minutes' drive to the well-known coastal village of Dale.

Situated with in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park the site enjoys an elevated position and far-reaching views.

Planning permission, approved in August 2023, allows for reinstatement of farmhouse and conversion of barns to three additional dwellings, as well as renovation and extension of barn 7 to create garage/storage and ecological mitigation.

The final development would have nine bedrooms, six bathrooms five reception rooms.

“I love the elevated coastal position of this site,” said Daniel Rees, property agent with Savills “This is a great opportunity to create impressive homes in an amazing spot.”

The property is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £500,000.

For more information or to book a viewing, contact Daniel Rees on 02920 368915 or via the Savills website.