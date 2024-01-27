Alexander Gooding, 31, of Deer Park View in Stackpole, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with burglary.

Gooding was alleged to have broken in to a ground floor flat on Commercial Row in Pembroke Dock between February 20 and 23, 2022.

He was accused of stealing a tobacco tin and a wallet and the contents of both.

The defendant pleaded guilty.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and adjourned Gooding’s sentencing until February 15. The defendant was granted bail.