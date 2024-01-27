Households across the UK are already beginning to plan their holidays for the year and GO Outdoors has released a list of the best holiday hotspots in the UK for those looking for the perfect staycation.

From Betws-y-Coed in North Wales to Ambleside near Lake Windermere the Outdoor experts have listed the top 10 UK spots for those looking for a staycation in 2024.

GO Outdoors said: "There is a spectacular variety of destinations for visitors to explore.

"Whether you’re interested in history, culture, outdoor adventures, exploring bustling cities or simply relaxing in a charming setting, we’ll help inspire you to have an unforgettable trip this year!"

See why Tenby was named among the best spots in the UK for a holiday. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The study, conducted by outdoor experts at GO Outdoors, explored the number of hiking trails, biking, nature and wildlife tours.

It also looked at the average cost of local transport and how popular the destination is to create a holiday hotspot score.

The top 10 best holiday hotspots in the UK

The best spots for a holiday in the UK, according to GO Outdoors, are:

Betws-y-coed Ambleside St Ives Bakewell Whitby Matlock Tenby Rye Padstow Braemar

For the more details on the "must-visit" holiday destinations in the UK, head to the GO Outdoors website here.

Tenby among the UK's best holiday hotspots

Betws-y-coed in North Wales was named the best spot for a holiday in the UK by GO Outdoors while Tenby in Pembrokeshire was ranked 7th with a score of 7.29 out of 10.

Tenby was among the most searched holiday destinations from the list on Google with 43,630 searches.

RECOMMENDED READING:

It also fared well in the 'things to do' category with 175 (per 10,000 people).

Betws-y-coed was the only other Welsh location on the top 10 list.

However, there were three other destinations in Wales on the extended top 20 list - Anglesey (12th), Llandudno (16th) and Cardigan (19th).