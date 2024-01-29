From January and throughout 2024, the leading regional news publisher and owner of the Western Telegraph will join forces with national child protection charity NSPCC in its 140th anniversary year.

As part of the partnership, Newsquest is gifting at least £6m worth of advertising to the charity across its extensive portfolio of titles, online and in print.

Henry Faure Walker, Newsquest CEO, said: “The work of the NSPCC and in particular Childline is so important, and we want to do our bit to support this. This will be the largest ever initiative Newsquest has run in support of a single charity, and we hope that it will make a real difference to the NSPCC in the amazing work that they do preventing abuse and helping rebuild children’s lives.”

The NSPCC was launched in 1884 and has helped millions of children during the last 140 years, while Childline was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen in 1986 and joined the charity in 2006.

The partnership will include a series of advertising and editorial activities throughout 2024, with the aim to drive more public awareness and funding for the charity.

These include supporting NSPCC initiatives such as promoting local workshops and digital training sessions to help people spot the signs of abuse and neglect, ongoing appeals such as legacy giving as well as Newsquest staff participating in volunteering and fundraising during the year.

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, said: “We estimate that half a million children across the UK suffer abuse each year, so our mission at the NSPCC is to make sure that everyone plays their part in keeping children safe.

“We are hugely grateful to Newsquest for this amazing opportunity to give readers greater insight into the work of our staff and volunteers as well as how they can help protect children.

“In the coming months, articles will feature a range of ways to fundraise and donate, which will help us continue our vital services such as the NSPCC Helpline, Childline and our work in schools helping children understand healthy and safe relationships.

“We will also signpost to workshops and resources to help parents and carers with everyday challenges and highlight our ongoing campaigns that put the spotlight on children and their safety.”

Newsquest publishes over 200 titles across the UK and has a monthly digital audience of over 50 million users.

Many of its local titles are read, online and in print, by more than 75% of the local population.