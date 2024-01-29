The wind turbine, located at Blaen Bowi Wind Farm, at Moelfra Hill near Newcastle Emlyn caught fire shortly before midday.

Fire fighters from Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen were called to the fire at 11.46.

They arrived to find the turbine well-alight with pieces of debris falling to the ground nearby.

Nick and Alison Blasdale, who were on a countryside walk at the time watched the drama unfold.

Picture: Nick Blasdale

“We watched the top section burst into flames then drop off whilst still burning then explode when it hit the ground,” said Alison.

Fire crews monitored the fallen pieces of turbine but took no action.

“At 11.46am on Sunday, January 28, the Newcastle Emlyn and Carmarthen crews were called to an incident in Blaen Bowi, Newcastle Emlyn,” said a fire service spokesperson.

Picture: Nick Blasdale

“Crews responded to a wind turbine which was well alight on their arrival. Pieces of the wind turbine were falling nearby and crews monitored the condition of the debris. “No further action was taken by crews and the landowner continued to monitor for fire spread and falling debris. Crews left the scene at 1.03pm.”

According to Coflein, the online database for the National Monuments Record of Wales, Blaen Bowi wind farm comprises of three, 1.3 MW wind turbines on Moelfra Hill, 3 miles south of Newcastle Emlyn.

Picture: fire service

In 1995 a 25 year lease was entered into by the owner of Blaen Bowi farm and Windjen Power Ltd. The turbines became operational in July 2002.