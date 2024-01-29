The bags were left in the St Clears area by a resident of the town who was traced by Carmarthenshire County Council’s environmental enforcement team.

The fixed penalty notice was amongst more than £2,500 of demands for fines issued by the team during last month alone.

They included a £125 fixed penalty notice given to a Narberth resident for depositing a refuse bag of household waste, also on the A40 at St Clears.

The December 2023 list of offences included dumping bags of household waste and recycling at recycling facilities, and dropping a takeaway drinks cup and a cigarette end.

Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, the council's cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability said: “The council’s environment enforcement team continues to work effectively throughout Carmarthenshire, which is evident in the number of fixed penalty notices issued during December.”

“I hope this serves as a reminder that littering, fly-tipping, breaching PSPO’s and other environmental offences will not be tolerated in Carmarthenshire."