Household Cavalry drum horse, Juno, comes from the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Eglwyswrw, where she was formerly known as Willa Rose.

Juno is the first mare ever to carry drums in the Royal Household Cavalry in a history that goes back to the reign of King Charles II and the restoration of the 1660s She made history at Trooping the Colour last summer as she joined the parade in front of the new King and Queen.

Drum Horse Major Juno – or Willa Rose as she was known on the farm, formally graduated onto parade as the first ever mare to carry the famous silver drums.

“She performed as if she'd been doing it all her life,” said Dyfed Shire Horse Farm owner Huw Murphy at the time. “She's shattered the equine glass ceiling.”

To be considered ready for Parade, Juno had to show that she was able to be ridden with reins operated by the stirrups, while carrying an adult in full ceremonial uniform, along with the two silver kettledrums.

She also had to prove that she was able to cope with crowd noise and be confident to stand out in front and lead the band.

Now this remarkable horse will be the subject of a brass sculpture made by Zoe Carmichael.

Zoe is an award-winning sculptor who specialises in bronze animal sculptures, particularly horses. She is the Household Cavalry’s first ever official sculptor-in-residence.

Juno is one of three horses she will be sculpting in a commission for the Household Cavalry and after meeting Pembrokeshire’s memorable mare the artist was clearly smitten.

“She is a gentle giant and loves having her tummy scratched, so much so she will nuzzle you back with equal gumption,” said Zoe.

“Juno wears the hugely valuable and heavy drums and is a ranked as a Major. When she is dressed in State Kit, she gets saluted to when anyone lower than a Major rank passes. It’s all very wonderful.

“This is all part of the things I must learn to produce a beautiful bronze of her. Tricky to learn everything when I’m constantly patting, hugging her or kissing her on the nose. She is a beauty.”

Major Juno is the fourth generation of the Dyfed shire bloodline began by the family patriarch John Rees Lewis at the Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, 40 years ago.

She stands at over 18.2hh and weighs almost a metric tonne. She has joined her old farm friend Ed, now known as Major Apollo, who left Dyfed Shire Horse Farm for the Household Cavalry in late 2019.

Both have followed in the footsteps of Juno’s uncle Celt, Major Mercury, the senior drum horse in the Household Cavalry who left Eglwyswrw in 2008. Celt died in 2021 and is now buried at the farm where he was born.