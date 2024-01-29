Get The Boys A Lift (GTBAL) was chosen as the store’s charity of the year in 2023 following votes from the Vincent Davies team.

The grand total of £11,022.31 has now been presented to GTBAL, which offers free and accessible mental health support for the people of Pembrokeshire, and has recently opened its new premises in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest.

GTBAL director Ryan Evans said that the money raised will go towards further decreasing the waiting time for free counselling.

Fundraising at Vincent Davies included an Easter bingo, a quiz night and collection boxes, as well as charity jam jars, staff sales and Christmas Jumper Days – not to mention the store’s festive charity singing penguin trio.

Sarah John, joint managing director at Vincent Davies department store said: “We are tremendously proud of all of the Vincent Davies team, customers, suppliers and representatives of Get The Boys A Lift for their efforts, commitment and generosity, resulting in the amazing grand total raised.

The store's Snow Drifters called the tune for over £3,500 of the fundraising. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Western Telegraph Camera Club)

“We must also thank our charity singing penguins, The Snow Drifters, as their donation box contributed a huge amount of £3,575.30.“

The store’s charity of the year for 2024 is the Catrin Vaughan Foundation, which helps children with additional learning needs in Pembrokeshire.

The foundation was set up in memory of Catrin – a former Vincent Davies team member - who died tragically in a car crash on her way to work as a teacher at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun, Fishguard.

Catrin was passionate about helping children with additional learning needs find their strengths and skills, and this aim is being continued by her charity.