The Original Factory Shop has confirmed that it is closing its in Charles Street store after more than 13 years.

The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) opened its doors in Milford Haven in June 2010 in the building that was originally occupied by Woolworths.

Part of a nationwide chain of over 200 shops that sell a wide range of high street brands at discounted prices, Milford’s Tofs offers a wide selection of fashion, footwear, beauty products, toys, household items and home furnishings, as well as a dedicated party section.

The store also plays an important part in the community, raising money for local charities, giving local makers and craftspeople a platform to sell their goods at pop up events and collecting donations for the Three Amigos toy appeal.

The other Original Factory Shops in Haverfordwest and Fishguard will remain open.

A TOFS spokesperson said: “We regularly review the stores across our estate and unfortunately have taken the decision close our Milford Haven store.

“We are consulting with colleagues at the store and are working hard to support all of those affected. We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and look forward to welcoming them at any of our other two stores, which are both located within 20 miles.”

TOFS has not yet confirmed the closing date for the Milford Haven store.