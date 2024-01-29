The gang, led by the Leyson family, supplied cocaine and cannabis in multi-kilo quantities, supplying to dealers in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and parts of Swansea.

Cocaine worth up to just over £60,000 and cannabis totalling £15,615 was seized by police in a raid Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi, in the early hours of October 27, 2021. Also seized was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and £17,190 in cash.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Following a trial, Stephen Leyson was jailed in July for 11 years. At the same hearing, Samson Leyson was sentenced to six years, Ritchie Coleman was jailed for two years and four months, and Andrew Jenkins received a nine-month sentence.

Emma Calver Roberts was sentenced in August to two years, suspended for two years, while Lynne Leyson – who failed to attend her sentencing hearing – was sentenced in her absence in September to nine years.

Ritchie Coleman admitted being concerned in a conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

At Swansea Crown Court on January 29, prosecutor Jim Davis said the Leysons and Jenkins would continue to face POCA proceedings to determine how much they benefitted from their offending and to recover any profits.

They will return to court on March 25.

Calver-Roberts, 33, and Coleman, 34, will face no further action.

A large quantity of cannabis was seized by police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The court previously heard that 290 grams of cannabis was found in a dog shed at Pibwr Farm on October 27, 2021, and nearly one kilogram was discovered in a suitcase in a nearby field. A further 120g of cannabis was found in a bathroom, while around one kilogram of cocaine was found stashed in a green plastic bag in a bush.

The seized items – including the handgun and cash – were analysed, and the results of which implicated the Leyson family, Jenkins and Coleman.

Officers returned to the farm on November 29, 2022, and arrested the Leysons and Jenkins.

One of the bags of cocaine seized from the Leysons' farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Officers simultaneously attended an address on Vetch Close in Pembroke. There, Coleman was asked if there were any drugs in the property, to which he said just in one room – where there were three cannabis plants and a wrap of amphetamine.

Calver-Roberts, who was in a relationship with Coleman at the time, walked in to the bedroom, and Coleman shouted at her to “take the rap for the drugs” as he was subject to a suspended sentence order.

Coleman was arrested and their phones were seized. Calver-Roberts was arrested on March 22 after examination of their phones showed they had been selling cannabis and cocaine.

The handgun which was found stashed at the farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Stephen Leyson, 55, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, possession of a firearm, and possession of criminal property – relating to the cash.

24-year-old Samson Leyson, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Lynne Leyson, 52, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property – relating to the cash.

Andrew Jenkins, 51, of North Hill Road in Mount Pleasant, was convicted at trial of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Coleman and Calver-Roberts, both of Vetch Close, admitted previously admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, while Coleman also admitted producing cannabis and possessing amphetamine.