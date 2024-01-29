Peter Howitt, 74, has been elected to serve as the Grand Waiter of the Grand Lodge of England for 2024.

Mr Howitt, a member of the Narberth Castle Lodge for over 40 years, is the seventh Pembrokeshire Buff to serve as a Grand Lodge officer.

A widower, he is a native of Narberth and lives in the town.

Every year the Grand Lodge of England appoints a Grand Primo, Deputy Grand Primo and eight officers - including the Grand Waiter - nominated by Provincial Grand Lodges. Mr Howitt learned on December 2 that he had been successful.

In his many years with the Buffs, Mr Howitt has served as Provincial Grand Primo, President of the Examining Council, President of the Knights Chapter and President of the Pembrokeshire Roll of Honour Assembly.

He is currently Trustee of Provincial Grand Lodge and Treasurer of the Narberth Castle Lodge.

His duties as a Grand Lodge officer will follow his official investiture by the Grand Primo at a public ceremony.

Anthony Palmer, the secretary of the South Pembrokeshire Province, said: "The congratulations of all connected with the South Pembrokeshire Province are extended to Mr Howitt and his family for receiving this great honour."

The RAOB was founded in 1822 and was originally made up of members from the acting profession. It now welcomes members from all walks of life and there are some 2,000 plus Lodges throughout the English speaking world.

Members undertake welfare work within the community and in recent years the Grand Lodge has donated some £100,000 to national charities, making grants to members in need and looking after the children of deceased members.

The Grand Lodge also funds more than £500,000 worth of benevolent activities on top of what is collected and spent by Lodges.