A MAN has denied assaulting and strangling his mother over Christmas.
Alfie Shelley, 24, of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court facing two charges.
He was accused of battery and strangulation against his mother on Boxing Day. The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Jon Tarrant, defending, said Shelley “doesn’t accept” there was any confrontation with his mother and, although he did not deny she may have sustained injuries, he did not know how these were caused.
“So he’s calling his mother a liar, in effect?,” Judge Paul Thomas KC asked.
“Yes,” Mr Tarrant replied.
A trial date was set for May 22, and Shelley was remanded in to custody until that date.
