And there's also a chance for performers and entertainers to make their own contributions.

The event brings together aspects of Welsh culture to celebrate the patron saint of Wales, whose national day is, of course, on March 1.

The Tenby St David’s Festival will run from Thursday February 29 to Wednesday March 6, and gets underway in rousing style with a three-choir evening at St Johns Church, Tenby at 7pm.

Performing will be the Quaynotes, the Griffon Choir and Tenby’s St Mary’s Church Choir and there will be a collection for Serendipity and Patch charity.

On Friday March 1, Tenby and District Arts Club will be welcoming Rev. Nigel Griffiths to St Johns Church Hall at 7pm to give a talk on St David.

How to join the line-up

A Noson Llawen variety show takes to the stage of St Mary’s Church House at 7pm on Saturday March 7.

Tenby’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper, said: "Everyone is invited to contribute an item. It can be anything you like as long as it is legal, suitable for a family audience and takes less than five minutes."

Contact Duncan on lawentenby@gmail.com or Ann on tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com or 01834 842730 to go on the line-up.

Harpist Jess Ward will be performing at St Mary’s Church House on Sunday March 3, while the following day at the same venue, Mark Lewis will be giving a talk on the life and works of Dylan Thomas For as long as forever is.

At The De Valence Pavilion on Tuesday March 5,there will be a 7pmscreening of the 1995 Welsh film, The Englishman who went up a hill but came down a mountain.

The festival comes to a close with a concert by the Slipway Ukes at St Mary’s Church House at 7pm at Church House, with donations to Paul Sartori.